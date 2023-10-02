Big Game SB 57 Spotlight - Luke Kuechly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s Big Game Spotlight for SB 57 we are talking to NFL Linebacker, 1st round draft pick and soon to be Hall of famer, Luke Kuechly. Kuechly shares his Super bowl 50 experiences and his thoughts on the upcoming Big Game.
“The Super Bowl is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The games in the playoff leading up to the Big Game were fun and exciting. The panthers were playing so well that we got to celebrate a championship game in front of our home fans. However each game is entirely different and once you get to the Big Game every play is significant. Every play matters. You don’t have room for mistakes. One of the most memorable events during our Super Bowl 50 was Media Day. I never experienced talking to a slew of media from all around the country and globe. It was indeed a special time. My Super bowl didn’t end the way I wanted it to end; nonetheless, the experience was golden. When I think about this upcoming game, SuperBowl 57, It is imperative to stop (almost impossible task) Qb Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs. Mahomes’ ability to throw from inside or outside the pocket is incredible. When Mahomes extends the play from outside the pocket, he creates matchup problems where he is able to exploit the defense. Speaking of defense this is where the Eagles shine. Their defensive front is known to put excruciating pressure on the opposing offensive line. They have a number of individuals who are adept at sacking the opposing QB. Their secondary complements the defensive front. The Eagles defense is just that good! It’s hard to pick a winner. The game will come down to what team is able to make the big plays that turns the tide in their favor” says Kuechly. The Eagles are a complete team and may have the edge but it’s difficult to pick a winner.
