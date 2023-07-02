Big Game SB 57 Spotlight with MVP QB Phil Simms

Phil Simms shares his thoughts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In todays' Big Game Spotlight we are talking to Quarterback Phil Simms. Phil Simms was a member of the New York Giants from 1979 to 1993. He is most known for quarterbacking two Super Bowl winning Giants teams and being the MVP of one Super Bowl in 1987. Simms, whose numbers are of Hall of Fame caliber, was a first-round draft selection and a two-time Pro Bowler. He shares his insight on not only his Big game but also the upcoming Big game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

He recalls "When I think about our Super Bowl, I can recall looking into the eyes of my guys in the huddle and it seems as if everyone was hyperventilating." says Simms. The Giants on the opening drive drove down and scored. The game stands out because the giants were able to win. Simms reflected on the upcoming Super Bowl 57 and said "I am amazed at the quarterbacks for both teams. Let me say, I’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks throw the ball but Patrick Mahomes for KC is on a different level. He is amazing, one of the best in the NFL. He surely gives his team based on skill set an opportunity to win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, plays in a well-designed system that is suited for him. Philadelphia has a team that is loaded on both the offensive and defensive fronts. I give the edge to the Eagles to win SB 57."