Big Game SB 57 Spotlight

“There are so many Big Games and I have had the pleasure to officiate 3 Super Bowls, 5 Pro Bowls and 6 Championship games. The process to become a Super Bowl official is based on the how well you did officiating during the season. There are 17 officiating crews and 7 positions on a crew. You must be in the top 3 to be considered at your position. There are so many things that make up a Super Bowl and you have to be careful not to get caught up in the pomp and circumstance. When the officiating crew is selected you will have meetings to get to know the other referees officiating the game. As the umpire ,The White Hat official, it is imperative that when you see an obvious foul to call it. I make sure our crew knows that obvious file should be called. If you are not sure don’t call the infraction, you don’t want to unintentionally influence the game” says Austin. The referees are a part of the game not the game itself. There job is to help it and move it along and provide an atmosphere so that the two best teams of the year can shine.