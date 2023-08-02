Big Game Spotlight SB 57 features - Donnie Shell

“Some may think the journey to get to the Big Game is more exciting than winning the game itself but the truth is it's both” says Shell. The Journey and the win are equally exciting and special. Our first Super bowl 9 win was so special because it was 40 years before The Pittsburgh organization had won and watching our owner Mr. Arthur Rooney hoist, the Vince Lombardi Trophy was so satisfying and rewarding for me and the organization” says Shell.

“I have so many Big game memories that stand out but one of my favorite was in 1979 when we faced the Rams. It was in the first half of the Super bowl and the Rams were winning and on a crucial play I was able to get back up after getting block initially to the ground and chase down the dangerous Rams running back, Wendell Tyler from behind and prevent him from scoring” says Shell. People love to think offense but the truth is defense is so important when trying to win a championship. Shell was asked “how do you stop two potent and exciting quarterbacks and offenses?” Shell said “you must play man to man coverage and allow your defensive pass rush to get to the quarterbacks. If you play zone defense you are inviting both quarterbacks to pick your defense apart.” Speaking of defense Shell was asked his predictions of the upcoming game Super Bowl 57 and this is what he said. “I believe the Eagles will win they have a very good defense; however, if the Eagles defense don’t stop Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they are in serious trouble. Mahomes is incredible and no one can Coach and teach what he is able to do.” The Big Game will be exciting but remember defense wins Championships.