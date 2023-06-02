Big Game Spotlight SB 57!

Playing the game as a player and a coach are too very different experiences. As a player you worry about yourself and your assignments; however as a Head Coach you worry about offense, defense, special teams, every player, the city, your family etc… There are too many things as a head coach that demands your attention. I and another Head Coach was fortunate to make history back in 2006 for Super Bowl XLI. When we played on Feb. 4 in Miami, Chicago Bears Coach Lovie Smith and myself played for one of professional sports' most prized championships, The Lombardi Trophy. We were and are still great friends and both happen to be African American. “This was the first time two African-American head coaches have led their teams to the Super Bowl. We also had another first back in 1988 when the First Black Quarterback, Doug Williams won a Super Bowl. Who knew it would be 35 years until we would see two African American Quarterbacks face off “ says Dungy. Doug Williams open the door and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles), stepped right in. Both QBs continue to make strides for the future of African American QBs. The NFL is a quarterback driven league and this game will come down to stopping these two talented quarterbacks. Both quarterbacks are the catalyst of their teams and have incredible skill sets. I believe this will be a high scoring game. However, both QBs have been recovering from injuries, so whatever defense can be successful in stopping the opposing quarterback has a great chance of winning the game.