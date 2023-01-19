Get tips for thrifting home décor the expert herself

Virginia Chamlee, author of the bestselling book Big Thrift Energy, will be at the Charlotte Home and Landscape Show

Virginia Chamlee, author of the bestselling book Big Thrift Energy, started thrifting when she was just a little girl and started getting really serious about collecting and selling her finds in her 20s. What started as a lucrative side business wound up often dwarfing the work she does as a full-time writer. In the past few years, she has sold her finds to celebrities, A-list interior designers, and more high-end clients.

At the Charlotte Home and Landscape Show, she will be talking about some of her best tips for shopping thrift stores. Some of those being to shop the entire store, think outside the box, and more. She will have a handful of books for sale at the show to sign as well.

You can find more information online at BigThriftEnergy.com, and to find more on the show online at CharlotteHomeandLandscapeShow.com.

