NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Race fans get ready! It's shaping up to be a big weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The action kicks off on Friday, all building up to the ROVAL 400 on Sunday. On this morning's show, Scott Cooper with Charlotte Motor Speedway, joined us to walk us through all the family fun they have planned, he also showed us all the swag for the winner this weekend!

Cooper also brought us a few new treats to Charlotte Today, you can try them this weekend at the track: Rocky Roval Ice Cream and Roval Rumble Beer, a special brew for this weekend.

Here is what’s in store:

Fan Friday

Fan Friday will feature Joe Gibbs Racing Fanfest with autographs and stage appearances, the Hauler Parade and the Fan Zone. The Fan Zone features and will displays a Ferris Wheel, motorcycle stunts and a Brett Michaels concert Friday night……ALL FREE with any weekend race ticket, or $20 for the concert starting at 6p.m. The first 100 fans in line at 3 p.m. get an autograph wristband for the J-G-R drivers and the Fan Zone opens for all the fun at 4:30.

Fan Friday times:

4:30 p.m. - Fan Zone Open

5 – 7 p.m. – JGR Fanfest

7:30 p.m. – Hauler Parade

8:30 p.m. – Bret Michaels Concert

NASCAR Playoffs Saturday and Sunday

Saturday --- NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Day

9:30 a.m. – Fan Zone Open





1 p.m. – Spectator Gates Open





3 p.m. – Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC





8:30 p.m. – 3 Doors Down concert in Fan Zone

Sunday --- NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Day

9 a.m. – Fan Zone Open





11 a.m. – Spectator Gates Open





Noon – Nelly Pre-Race Concert Saturday

2 p.m. – Bank of America ROVAL 400

Always a big deal to win a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway----there’s a big six-figure check----but lots of other cool stuff, too, for the Bank of America ROVAL 400:

Winner’s Watch – Hublot Big Bang Watch valued at $14,000

Winner’s Ring – Jostens black gold diamond ring – 41 individually set diamonds totaling 1.25 carats --- valued at $4500

Winner’s Jacket – custom fitted/tailored by William Wilson Clothing in Charlotte

Trophy – Unique design similar to Bank of America’s tower and the crown on top for Charlotte being the “queen” city, and then the ROVAL course layout is in floating in the middle

Tasty Treats for this weekend

Rocky ROVAL ice cream --- courtesy of Ellie Mae’s Dang Good Ice Cream….A new creamy creation with vanilla ice cream, oreo crumbles, fudge and marshmallow. It is delicious!

AND----Roval Rumble a new craft beer courtesy of Cabarrus Brewing. It’s a Helles-style German wheat beer.