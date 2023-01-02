Billie Holiday: God Bless the Child show at Middle C Jazz this weekend

The show is Saturday February 5th at 6pm

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, head to Middle C Jazz for the Billie Holiday: God Bless the Child show featuring vocalist Maria Howell and Justin Varnes on drums and narration. The show is this Saturday, February 5th. Starting at 5pm guests can enjoy cocktails and small plates, and then the big show starts at 6pm.

According to the Middle C Jazz website, Holiday's traumatic childhood and fight to be treated as an equal both on and off the bandstand weren't fully appreciated in her time. But once the world caught up to her, they discovered a trailblazer and one of the most gifted storytellers in American music.

Seating at Middle C Jazz is first come first serve so try to arrive early. If you'd like more information or tickets, go online to MiddleCJazz.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.