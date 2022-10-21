Today's Tailwagger is Pecan from Billie's Buddies

They bring in dogs who are scared or haven't had much human interaction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Billie's Buddies is a dog rescue here in Charlotte that brings in a variety of different animals from dogs to donkeys. They like to focus on dogs that are a bit more fearful or dogs that have not had the chance to have a lot of human interaction. Pecan is a puppy that is available through their program for adoption. She is a survivor of Parvovirus, an incredibly deadly disease with a high mortality rate if untreated. For Pecan and her siblings, they were not properly vetted and vaccinated by their owner, and sadly a few of her siblings didn’t survive. Please make sure your dogs are always up to date on their vaccines!

Billie's Buddies is fully foster based, and if you are interested in fostering or adopting go online to BilliesBuddies.org.

