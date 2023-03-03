Birdsong Brewing and Girl Scout Cookie pairing pop-up this Saturday

Birdsong Brewing walks you through the steps to picking the perfect beer to pair with your favorite Girl Scout Cookie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, Birdsong Brewing is putting together two things we all love: craft beer and Girl Scout cookies! Tara Goulet co-owner of Birdsong Brewing joined us Friday to tell us more about this cookie pop-up event.



We are a Charlotte brewery, and have been involved in the craft beer scene and the community here since the beginning. We brew by a simple philosophy: let’s do our part for the environment and run our business conscientiously. 100% of our spent grain (and our peanut shells!) are utilized by a local cattle farm. They tell us, they are excited that it is Girl Scout Cookie Season.

"If you haven’t had a chance to buy your favorite box yet, don’t worry because Birdsong Brewing is holding a Girl Scout Cookie Pop-Up on Sunday, March 5 from 2 - 5 p.m" says Goulet.

Owners at Birdsong Brewing invite you to come out and support the local Girl Scouts, when you do - Birdsong Brewing will help you pair your favorite cookie with one of their many craft beers.

Goulet says they found: "Thin Mint goes excellent with a Lazy Bird Brown Ale and a Samoa pairs great with Birdsong’s Honey Pie Double IPA. We've also found that their Rewind Lager pairs well with the Trefoil. The Peanut butter Sandwich cookie with our delicious Lazybird, is another great pairing! Help support the work of the Girl Scouts." Goulet adds, telling us: "this year's money raised will be helping the humane society. So come out to the event, drink a brew and eat some cookies while helping the community." For more information visit BirdsongBrewing.com

