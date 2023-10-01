Birdsong Brewing getting set to release its' Honey Pie Double IPA

The beer will be released January 12th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Birdsong Brewing started brewing right here in Charlotte in 2011, and in 2013 they brewed their limited-release Honey Pie Double IPA. Every year since then, it's been one of the most anticipated limited releases in Charlotte. Head Brewer at Birdsong Brewing, Conor Robinson, joined Charlotte Today with more on this exciting release.

One of the really cool things about Honey Pie is that it is brewed with Charlotte-based Cloister honey!

Everyone can head to Birdsong Brewing on Thursday to grab some Honey Pie, they're also having a release celebration this weekend, with a Silent Disco. You can stop by from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Birdsong Brewing. Their address is 1016 North Davidson St. Charlotte, 28206 and it is free to attend.

