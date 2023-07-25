Birdsong Brewing is giving us what we really, really want with a Spice Girls takeover

They will have a beer inspired by each spice girl at the brewery this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Birdsong Brewing is spicing it up this weekend! They're giving you what you "really really want"... a Spice World takeover! That's right, the Spice Girls are taking over the taps at Birdsong Brewing. Tara Goulet, Co-Owner of Birdsong Brewing, joined Charlotte Today with all of the spicy details.

Spice World Takeover is this Saturday, July 29, starting at 5 p.m. at Birdsong Brewing. There will be one beer inspired by each Spice Girl! DJ Andre will be at the brewery 8 - 11 p.m. spinning your favorite Spice Girl songs and the best of the '90s

Scary Spice - Imperial Porter with Habanero Baby Spice - Milk Stout

Posh Spice - Peach Sparkling Ale Sporty Spice - Light Lager

Ginger Spice - Ginger Pale Ale

For more information go to BirdsongBrewing.com.

