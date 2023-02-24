CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking music with Bizzy & The Monday night Live Band. Here with more are Chris "Bizzy" Bryant lead vocalist and EWI player, keyboardist and vocalist Pete Lents and drummer and vocalist John "Woody" Woodward. We do a program called Monday Night Live on the 3rd Monday of every month at Woodys in Ballantyne. “Our show is basically fielding music request from the patrons and then playing their favorite song. We have a full band with great vocalist. All of us are musician and have different jobs but we decided to come together on our off time Monday night and do something fun and enjoyable” says Bizzy. “Often times we will get request where the patrons are trying to stump the band” says Lents. “We’ve being doing music for such a long time that typically someone in the band knows the song” says Woodward. It’s a fun time and a great atmosphere. Come checkout the sounds of great music from all genres at Woodys from Bizzy & The Monday Night Live Band or follow on Instagram @MondayNightLiveBand.