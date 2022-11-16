What You Need To Know Before You Buy A New TV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away! One of the biggest shopping days of the year and many will be looking for the best deal on a new TV. But before you shell out those big bucks, Mike Fitton, owner of Home Technology Solutions, joined Charlotte Today to let us know about the latest TV technology and trends.
- 4K LED: The most common type of TV sold today
- Pros: Good for most situations, is inexpensive and has good picture quality
- Cons: Slower processor speed and refresh rate, the picture quality is not as good as OLED
- 4K OLED: Has a different display technology that allows for infinite contrast, so the picture is extremely sharp and detailed.
- Pros: Incredible picture quality, often paired with fast processors and refresh rates
- Cons: More expensive than LED and some (not all) don’t get quite as bright as traditional LED TVs
- 8K LED: The next generational leap in resolution from 4K, most noticeable on TVs that are 85” and larger
- Pros: On large TVs, extremely high resolution and picture quality, most manufacturers pair 8K with their absolute best processors and refresh rates
- Cons: Extremely expensive right now and limited to no content that is 8K
- 3D TV: Introduced a few years ago, hoping to do something different by introducing at-home 3D viewing
- Pros: 3D, if that is what you want
- Cons: This never really caught on, 3D glasses were cumbersome and could give people headaches
- Curved TV: Another TV technology that was attempted by manufacturers a few years ago, not many remain today
- Pros: Theoretically the curved screen allowed the screen to occupy a wider area in your field of vision, marketed as a more immersive and “new” experience
- Cons: Expensive and consumers didn’t feel like the extra cost was worth the minimal benefit
