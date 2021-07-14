Blue Ridge Craft Trails in Hendersonville, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Embark on a craft adventure this summer. The NC region is rich in craft traditions and brimming with craft artists. Travel along the Blue Ridge Craft Trails to visit with artists in their studios, shop galleries full of local, handmade artwork, and discover scenic treasures and cultural gems along the way.

July offers the best of traditional and contemporary handmade crafts during the Blue Ridge Craft Trails month in Henderson County. Visitors may take three distinct trails that wander through the towns of Hendersonville and Flat Rock, and into the Blue Ridge Mountain countryside, showcasing nationally renowned artists in their studios and galleries.