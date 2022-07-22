Visit Blueberry Hill U-Pick using the Visit NC Farms app

Mia's Big Adventure this time took her out to this farm that grows blueberries, blackberries, flowers and more!

Using the Visit NC Farms app, you can find Blueberry Hill U-Pick and have a fun day with the whole family. This is a true farming experience, allowing you to feel what it's like to harvest your own food. You search the blueberry bushes yourself and fill up a delicious basket to take home!

They also have a store where you can buy already picked fruits, local peaches, jams and jellies, as well as some sweets like pie and ice cream

The best place to find more information is on the Blueberry Hill U-Pick Facebook page.

You can catch Mia’s Big Adventures all summer long. Every spot you see Mia explore can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

