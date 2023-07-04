Blumenthal 2023-2024 preview

Blumenthal 2023-2024 Season full of new shows & old favorites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love theater you'll love all the great shows coming to The QC in Blumenthal's 2023-2024 Season.

On Friday, we were joined by Blumenthal President and CEO, Tom Gabbard.

Gabbard tells us, the season will be packed with some old favorites and some new shows. Among those on the list: The Wiz, and Back To The Future...to name a couple of the new, touring shows.

It's an exciting time for Charlotte - with the return of LIVE touring shows in the theater.

To learn more about the upcoming season go to blumenthalarts.org

*This Friday and Saturday, be sure to check out R.E.S.P.E.C.T. a high energy, tribute to Aretha Franklin. https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/respect

