BMX racing in Rock Hill S.C

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know that there is an Olympic facility right here in Rock hill, South Carolina? Its the BMX Supercross Track. It is exciting and one of the first public facility on the east coast. Operation Supervisor Mark Sexton says " if you watch the Olympics you will see the same type of track." The racer move fast and the races remind you of more of a Nascar event. There is bumping and positioning that can be very aggressive. All ages can enjoy the sport or just come down to Rock Hill to try out the sport. Don't worry about a bike because they have free equipment that you can try out. "Its is loads of fun and can be a life long sport just like tennis" says Sexton. For more information visit the CityofRockhill.com.