Boarding a pet at Pet Paradise

If you're looking for a place to board your pet, where you can feel confident they are being well taken care of - Pet Paradise is for you.

Since opening in St. Augustine, Florida in 2002, Pet Paradise has 52 locations across the country.

On Friday, we discussed things to consider when looking where to board your dog. Pet Paradise says reserve your pet's spot early, and set up a "meet the fam" day to take a tour - it will help you and your pet be less stressed.

It's also always a must to have your pet's vaccinations up to date. If they aren't up to date.... Pet Paradise has Vets that can help.

To help you cope, and be calm while you're away - they also have cameras where you can check in on your dog. The camera help to keep your emotions in check, because as many pet owners know - our animals tend to feed off our energy. Another good tip shared by Pet Paradise: keeping dogs on their regular diet is also a good idea...to help avoid any tummy troubles while you are away.

When traveling by plane or by car, have a checklist for what you may need for your pet while you are away from home. To learn more about Pet Paradise visit petparadise.com

