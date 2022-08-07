Boatsetter makes enjoying the water easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
June is Great Outdoors Month, to explore fun and family on the water. You may be looking for staycation or weekend plans that account for the reality of inflation without sacrificing comfort. Much like Uber and Airbnb, the ‘sharing economy’ isn’t lost on the boating industry. Here with more are Jackie Baumgarten, co-founder and CEO of Boatsetter, along with local boat owner Captain Mylene Garot.
The boating industry has seen tremendous growth over the last two years, and for the second consecutive year, the number of first-time boat buyers has surpassed 415,000 – levels the industry hasn’t seen since 2007. Boatsetter is a peer to peer boat rental marketplace akin to Airbnb. Those owners can offset the cost of boat ownership by listing their boat for rent – and that option has seen triple digit growth since the start of 2022.
Even if you’re not ready for boat ownership, with Boatsetter you could opt to explore life on the water with everything from boat rentals to unique on-the-water experiences. Discover everything from a wake boat for wake surfing to a relaxing sunset cruise on a pontoon with family or significant other, a bass fishing set-up, or even your best friend’s bachelor/ette party. Our goal is to deliver easy access to boating for everyone, everywhere, while also enabling boat owners to earn money to offset the costs of boat ownership. Boatsetter empowers true entrepreneurship on the water.
Thanks to our exclusive partnership with GEICO and BoatUS, we are the only insured peer-to-peer boat sharing marketplace in the U.S. That means that all boat owners participating on the Boatsetter platform can safely and confidently rent out their boats with the peace of mind that both owner and renter are protected by our policy. Through the Boatsetter website and boat sharing app, renters everywhere can choose from a totally unique list of vessels that suit their exact needs, location, and lifestyle. Communication between owners and renters is easy and secure, so you can chat through the details and plan your day in an instant. Opt to have a licensed captain onboard for stress-free cruising, or take the helm yourself and set your course towards adventure. For more information visit Boatsetter.com