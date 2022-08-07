Boatsetter makes enjoying the water easy

Explore and discover water fun with Boatsetter

June is Great Outdoors Month, to explore fun and family on the water. You may be looking for staycation or weekend plans that account for the reality of inflation without sacrificing comfort. Much like Uber and Airbnb, the ‘sharing economy’ isn’t lost on the boating industry. Here with more are Jackie Baumgarten, co-founder and CEO of Boatsetter, along with local boat owner Captain Mylene Garot.

The boating industry has seen tremendous growth over the last two years, and for the second consecutive year, the number of first-time boat buyers has surpassed 415,000 – levels the industry hasn’t seen since 2007. Boatsetter is a peer to peer boat rental marketplace akin to Airbnb. Those owners can offset the cost of boat ownership by listing their boat for rent – and that option has seen triple digit growth since the start of 2022.

Even if you’re not ready for boat ownership, with Boatsetter you could opt to explore life on the water with everything from boat rentals to unique on-the-water experiences. Discover everything from a wake boat for wake surfing to a relaxing sunset cruise on a pontoon with family or significant other, a bass fishing set-up, or even your best friend’s bachelor/ette party. Our goal is to deliver easy access to boating for everyone, everywhere, while also enabling boat owners to earn money to offset the costs of boat ownership. Boatsetter empowers true entrepreneurship on the water.