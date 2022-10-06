Kicking off the weekend with The Boba Tea Bar Charlotte

The Charlotte business is a true family affair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Boba Tea Bar Charlotte - stopped by to see us on Charlotte Today and kick off the weekend in grand style.

The Owner, Anndei Chasnoff says from the moment she tried Boba Tea she was hooked!

In fact Chasnoff tells us, she used to get a tea every week with her family and then thought: "why don't we make these at home?" It's something the entire family loves!

Then that personal love turned into a family run business, and that family stopped by the WCNC Parking Lot to share some of their favorite creations: teas and waffles. Mia couldn't help but try some of their top sellers!

Boba Colada, Rose Milk Tea, Lemonade with Mango Poppings, and those are just a few of the specialty teas they serve, they also have waffles - Mia got to try their Tres Leches Waffle. The owner says they are a special one of a kind delight!

You can follow them on social media for their schedule, and locations where they will be with their truck. They recently secured a permanent spot Friday afternoons 11am-4pm in Matthews. You can follow them at @thebobateabarclt

