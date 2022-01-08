Stock your fridge and pantry with these items

Keep your nutrition in check

Its summer and living should be easy, but all eyes are on the rising prices at the grocery store. Is it possible to maximize your health while stretching your grocery budget? Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and mom Jamie Lee McIntyre shared her thoughts and tips with us!

McIntyre says that “When you’re preparing to grocery shop, check out the store circular and build a list around sales and promotions that work for you, especially non-perishable foods like dried fruit, canned vegetables and bottled items.”

For example, if you’re active in the summer heat and are combatting fluid and electrolyte losses through sweat, you’ll want to consider products to help you hydrate.

Right now you can stock up on BODYARMOR products through 8/2 because the 16oz bottles are 20% off at your local Food Lion store – including with home delivery and pickup on foodlion.com. BODYARMOR offers the best in sports hydration.

The BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink is a low calorie, no sugar added sports drink made with coconut water and has potassium packed electrolytes, plus it contains absolutely NO artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. It's easy to remember to drink it when you crave flavors like Kiwi Strawberry, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Lemonade!

How about when shopping? McIntyre recommends first eating a balanced snack, like Wonderful Pistachios and a banana, or a quick smoothie like POM Wonderful Yogurt smoothie to quiet your hunger and clear your mind for intentional purchases while avoiding impulse buys. When it comes to economical sources of protein, turn to nuts and beans with a long shelf life that can easily be added into meals and snacks. Pantry items that can elevate a meal or snack that also take up little space in storage are great to keep on hand like POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice to pack an antioxidant.

