A southern favorite is the star of this pie

South Carolina Boiled Peanut Pie

Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto

HeidiBillottoFood.com

Pie dough to fit a 9-10 inch pie or tart pan - make your own or use your favorite refrigerated dough or buy a ready made crust

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup butter, melted

1 Tbsp. vanilla

3/4 cup shelled boiled peanuts

1/2 cup pine nuts

1/2 cup pistachios

2 large eggs

1/4 cup water or milk

Roll out the pie dough to fit into a 9-10 inch pie or tart pan. Or, use a refrigerated pre-made ready-to-bake pie shell.

Mash the boiled peanuts coarsely with a fork.

With a mixer or wire whisk, combine the sugar and melted butter and blend well, until sugar is dissolved. Add the vanilla and 2 eggs and blend until everything is incorporated. Add the mashed boiled peanuts and the water or milk to this mix. ( Since we filmed the segment I have also found the coconut water works very nicely in the recipe, if you have some on hand.)

Sprinkle the pine nuts and pistachios ( or an equivalent amount of any other nut you enjoy) into the bottom of the prepared pie crust.

Top with the egg and boiled peanut mixture.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 45 mins. The center of the pie will be slightly soft.