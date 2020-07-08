CHARLOTTE, N.C. — https://www.heidibillottofood.com
South Carolina Boiled Peanut Pie
Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto
Pie dough to fit a 9-10 inch pie or tart pan - make your own or use your favorite refrigerated dough or buy a ready made crust
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup butter, melted
1 Tbsp. vanilla
3/4 cup shelled boiled peanuts
1/2 cup pine nuts
1/2 cup pistachios
2 large eggs
1/4 cup water or milk
Roll out the pie dough to fit into a 9-10 inch pie or tart pan. Or, use a refrigerated pre-made ready-to-bake pie shell.
Mash the boiled peanuts coarsely with a fork.
With a mixer or wire whisk, combine the sugar and melted butter and blend well, until sugar is dissolved. Add the vanilla and 2 eggs and blend until everything is incorporated. Add the mashed boiled peanuts and the water or milk to this mix. ( Since we filmed the segment I have also found the coconut water works very nicely in the recipe, if you have some on hand.)
Sprinkle the pine nuts and pistachios ( or an equivalent amount of any other nut you enjoy) into the bottom of the prepared pie crust.
Top with the egg and boiled peanut mixture.
Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 45 mins. The center of the pie will be slightly soft.
It is best to wait till the pie cools to cut and serve in wedges; but, if you just can’t wait, scoop it out of the pie shell and serve it like a cobbler! Top with whipped cream or ice cream and enjoy!