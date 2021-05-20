Support our military with a special treat from Bojangles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's National Military Month and Bojangles is dedicated to supporting the military in the communities it serves. Bojangles has partnered with Folds of Honor, https://www.foldsofhonor.org a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members. This partnership will include a $750,000 donation to Folds of Honor from the sale of camouflaged-themed Big Bo Boxes.
Folds of Honor's mission is to ensure that families who’ve sacrificed so much for our country receive the education and opportunities they deserve. Whether it’s K-12th grade or higher education, Folds of Honor believes the cost of pursuing their academic dreams should not be an additional burden.
Help support this great cause by picking up your Camo Big Bo Box now through June 27th, or until the boxes are sold out!