Support our military with a special treat from Bojangles

Camo Big Bo Box will support Folds of Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's National Military Month and Bojangles is dedicated to supporting the military in the communities it serves. Bojangles has partnered with Folds of Honor, https://www.foldsofhonor.org a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled service members. This partnership will include a $750,000 donation to Folds of Honor from the sale of camouflaged-themed Big Bo Boxes.

Folds of Honor's mission is to ensure that families who’ve sacrificed so much for our country receive the education and opportunities they deserve. Whether it’s K-12th grade or higher education, Folds of Honor believes the cost of pursuing their academic dreams should not be an additional burden.