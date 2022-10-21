Boo your Neighbor!

Halloween fun with AR Workshop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone is excited about the upcoming holiday Halloween.

People love going trick or treating, decorating their homes and getting “BOOed”. You heard us correctly...that's where the ladies from AR Workshop come in, Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff shared with Charlotte Today how to get the “Boo” started in your neighborhood.

Choose one or two neighbors who have not already been Booed and make a Boo bag for them. A Boo bag should Include treats, prizes, and a letter, and a Boo sign. At a time when your neighbors aren't around or near the front door, or on the porch, leave your Boo bag for them. You can ring the doorbell, just make sure to run so they don't see you!

When a family gets "booed", they have two days to "boo" other families, thus spreading the fun. After being “booed”, the family is supposed to hang a ghost in their window to signify that they have already been "booed." “Booing” usually begins in late September and ends Halloween night.

Here is how to get started. Download a free printable Boo kit sign and letter from AR Workshop. It shows how to display candy and prizes to surprise your neighbor and keep the “Boo” going in your neighborhood. For more information visit ARworkshop.com.

