Books with Color & The YWCA Literacy Festival

Books With Color goal: to help kids see themselves represented in books they read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you watch Charlotte Today with any regularity you know how much we *love showcasing books and programs that encourage kids of all ages to read.

joining us on Monday, was Lawrence Gordon, Co-Founder & CEO of Books With Color.

In the Charlotte Mecklenburg school district, more than 75% of elementary children identify as 1 or more minority races, yet less than 5% of mainstream, high-circulation children's books feature children of color or bilingual text as main characters. "Books With Color" asking: what message does this inequality send our children and families about who belongs, and who is worthy enough to be featured on the cover of books. How does it make a child feel internally when the large majority of all of the book that may every read star children who simply to not look like them? “We are a community of creatives driven to promote diversity via access to inclusive reading materials in the home and classroom, so children everywhere feel represented in the books they read” says Gordon. He goes onto say “we believe children of all colors should grow up with a wide array of books featuring children of all colors.”