Books with Color & The YWCA Literacy Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you watch Charlotte Today with any regularity you know how much we *love showcasing books and programs that encourage kids of all ages to read.
joining us on Monday, was Lawrence Gordon, Co-Founder & CEO of Books With Color.
In the Charlotte Mecklenburg school district, more than 75% of elementary children identify as 1 or more minority races, yet less than 5% of mainstream, high-circulation children's books feature children of color or bilingual text as main characters. "Books With Color" asking: what message does this inequality send our children and families about who belongs, and who is worthy enough to be featured on the cover of books. How does it make a child feel internally when the large majority of all of the book that may every read star children who simply to not look like them? “We are a community of creatives driven to promote diversity via access to inclusive reading materials in the home and classroom, so children everywhere feel represented in the books they read” says Gordon. He goes onto say “we believe children of all colors should grow up with a wide array of books featuring children of all colors.”
The mission is to increase the accessibility of inclusive and bi-lingual children's reading materials via strategic partnerships between diversity driven authors and the communities who support them. This year we are celebrating the YWCA Literacy Festival on the 27th of March. The festival will celebrate Black and Brown children. The festival is going to feature published authors, book signings and a yoga fusion class (yoga while reading) and more. Become a friend of Books with Color by sponsoring 5 classroom for just $10 each! We will use each donation to purchase books from a small, independent yet extraordinary authors and place those books into our Living Libraries Classroom Kits. This means 125 children will see the power that comes with knowing all children can be the heroes, the princesses and the solvers of books. For more information visit BookswithColor.org.