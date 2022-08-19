Boost your mood with exercise

Meghan Trainer has a quick workout to boost your mood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you in need of a major mood boost in your day? Get your Heart Rate and your spirits up for just 5 minutes and change your vibe! You can do this anywhere, anytime! no equipment needed, all standing and all fitness levels! Motivational Fitness Coach Meghan Trainer shares some quick and easy exercises.

First exercise is going to be10 bodyweight squats. You are just trying to get your heart rate going so there's no need for any heavy weights. Then you'll do 10 knee drives. followed up by 10 Ski ergs. Your heart should be racing pretty fast by this point! Move right into 10 front kicks after that, and then to finish you'll do 10 seal jacks. This exercise is quick but will get you feeling right for the day.

For more great workout follow Meghan @BodybyTrainor on IG and Facebook.

