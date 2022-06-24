Boost your summer beauty, health and wellness

Products to make you glow and feel better

Today we are talking summer beauty, health and overall wellness. Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.

Here they are:

1)BOMBA CURLS (Bomba Beauty Bites)- Afro-Latina owned Bomba Curls is known for their award winning vegan hair products for textured hair as well as their tasty vitamin gummies that support hair growth. Bomba Curls can be found online at bombacurls.com and at Target stores nationwide. Bomba Beauty Bites are a delicious beauty boosting multivitamin blend formulated to nourish your hair, skin and nails.

2)NEON MINIS POLISH - Nails.INC Neon Minis -- Available for $4.99 at Target/Target.com

3)BOOST HP CINNABON - BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink is a creamy, tasty drink inspired by the delicious, flavor of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll. For more information and to purchase visit Walmart.com

4)QUEST - Quest’s baked tortilla chips offer up to 20g protein with 3-4g net carbs and 1g of sugar or less! It is a delicious snack option that can fit into any lifestyle. For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.