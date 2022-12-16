Boots are IN!

Suzanne Libfraind shares some great styles in boots

There's no denying that everything is better with boots!﻿ In fact, boots are donimating fashion trends this season. Stylist Suzanne Libfraind joined Charlotte Today with some of the hottest looks and top boot trends.

All of the boots seen in this segment can be purchased at Marmi at Phillips Place.

The first trend is over the knee boots. These are great to be worn with a short dress or over a tighter pair of pants.



The next trend is boots embellished with pearls, grommets and studs. These make a statement and look so great on.



Next up is a western style boot in both tall and bootie. These are always in style and look great with a variety of styles.

Lastly, water resistant shoes! These are great for the winter months, just make sure to also spray them to ensure they stay looking new.

