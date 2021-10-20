Erase crows feet, fine lines and wrinkles with this procedure

Do you look like you're always frowning? Dr. Catherine Cuite from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates says botox can help. Dr. Cuite says it modifies how our muscles move in the face. She says it's different from fillers, which changes the shape of the face. Dr. Cuite says it's a safe product and approved by the FDA. Dr. Cuite says injections with toxins can also help migraine patients suffer less severe pain. It can also help people with excessive sweating, and people who grind their teeth.