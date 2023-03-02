Buy your tickets in advance for the Charlotte BrewFest

Bottoms Up Events has great events in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Eventbrite page for the Charlotte BrewFest, you can celebrate National Beer Day at Charlotte's signature beer festival, which is coming up on April 1st!

E﻿njoy unlimited sampling of beer made by 25+ national, regional, and local craft breweries. There will be a vast selection of lager, IPA, ale, fruit beer, and even cider to taste. A great place to enjoy all your favorites in one location and discover new beers that are making their way to the beer scene.

There will be delicious food from some of Charlotte's most popular food trucks, incredible live music, and a variety of activities to enjoy.

Proceeds from the event benefit AltruSpirit, a newly established non-profit that will provide athletic programming for at-risk/financially disadvantaged youth in the Charlotte area.

