Boxlates is effective and fun

Combine boxing and pilates to stay in good shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Staying fit is easy when you combine boxing with pilates. Here to walk us thru some exercises is motivational fitness coach Meghan Trainor



Exercise 1: Punch Down Overhead Press



Grab your dumbbells in each hand and punch down right hand towards left ankle as you step the right leg to the side. Repeat movement on the other side. Now come to first position with both hands in front of your chest. Next overhead press the dumbbells lifting up on your toes. Repeat the entire exercise . Your heart rate will begin to increase.



Exercise 2: Alternating Knee Drives

This is a fun total body exercise design to get you feeling good. Come to second position with dumbbells raised above your head; now raise the right leg horizontally and drive the right elbow to the right knee. Back to second position with hands raised above your head and repeat the other side. Once you complete the other side, drive both hands downs to the ground in a squatted position. Back to Second position and start the exercises over.

Exercise 3: Heart Cross Punch

This is a fun exercises because it also incorporates the abdominal muscles. Take a boxer stance with both hands in front of your chest; now with the right hand make a right cross punch to the left side as you step horizontally. Go back to boxer stance. Next, take a left cross punch to the right side moving left leg back horizontally. Go back to boxer stance as in the beginning. Now lift on your toes and draw an imaginary heart with your dumbbells. Go back to boxer position. Repeat the exercise.