Raise money for hurricane relief efforts with a "Low Pressure System New England Session IPAnovich"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Happy Thursday, or as we say "Friday Eve".

Can your weekend started early, this evening and help raise funds to help with hurricane relief efforts at Lower Left Brewing Co. (llbrewco.com) here in Charlotte. Their Address is: 4528 Nations Crossing Road.

Order one of their special brews: "Low Pressure System New England Session I-PAnovich" and a dollar from each beer sold goes to help those rebuilding from the Hurricane Ian.

This sessionable beer was brewed with lots of Flaked Oat, Crystal, and Pilsner Malts and double dry hopped with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, and Vic Secret, and Idaho 7 Hops.

The forecast calls for massive notes of all things tropical…Mango, Passion Fruit, Gooseberry, Pineapple, and a hint of White Grape.

Again, $1 for each of these beers sold *will be donated to the Samaritans Purse Hurricane Ian Relief for each beer sold.

They have a special event this evening from 7-8:30 tonight (October 6th)

