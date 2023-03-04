CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning - we're talking about "bullying" a big time problem seen in many schools across the country. Today we're joined by author Phyllis Brooks fresh off her book signing event to talk about her book.
Bullying is a problem that’s prevalent in our communities. Bullying use to be in person but now can be virtual. It’s something that can hamper and derail a child as they become adults. “As a child, I was bullied and even bullied as an adult” says Brooks. She goes on to say “My inspiration for writing the book comes out of my own experience.” Brandon the Bully who is having problems at home, acts out in school bullying the other children. He meets Nina No More and she shows and teaches him a different and positive way to treat people. Brandon the Bully meets Nina No More is a wonderful book that will teach kids and offer strategies to prevent bullying. Brandon the Bully meets Nina No More can be found at Park Road Books, Amazon, Audible or on the website PBPSerenity.com.
