Breakaway festival is back this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BREAKAWAY is a music festival that provides global-scale experiences on a local level. It is coming back to ZMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend!

They have a stellar lineup featuring Illenium, Tiesto, Deadmau5, Zedd, John Summit, Sullivan King, Acraze, Gordo, Jessie Murph, Joel Corry, Tai Verdes, Aluna, Nurko, Ship Wrek, Frank Walker, Hugel, Madds, Night Tales, DJ Press Play, Grey Zeigler, Justus Bennetts, Brook Legends, Willie Arnold, and Rosedriive.

Date: Friday, May 5 - Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: Friday 4 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway / Address: 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

