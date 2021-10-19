Breakfast hacks to minimize sugar during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Starting with Halloween, late fall and early winter are filled with holidays and events centered around food − often filled with sugary drinks, baked goods and desserts. With so much emphasis on the holiday season, people often forget to prioritize their health and fitness in the last months of the year. Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Nutrition Expert Harley Pasternak has some breakfast hacks to cut sugar and stay healthy heading into the holidays.



One great way to hack healthy holidays is to reconsider what's for breakfast. This can have a huge impact, especially considering:

• Americans − especially kids − consume 60% of their daily sugar intake before 10am

• 3 out of 4 Americans are trying to limit or avoid sugar

• 74% of products that can be bought on the market contain sugar, sugar alternatives or both

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, its the meals to allow you to get protein and energy and store healthy fats as you take on the day. but what should you eat? Pasternak has some breakfast hacks that are not only easy but delicious. Pasternak's breakfast recipes feature Maple Hill Zero Sugar Organic Milk (whole or reduced fat) which contains zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero added sweeteners. It is ultra-filtered to remove all sugar, while keeping nutrition and the incredible farm-fresh taste. His recipes will include:

• Apple Pie Smoothie

• Easy Overnight Oats

• Chia Pudding

• Cappuccino & Breakfast Cookies