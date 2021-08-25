Your questions answered about breast augmentation

Breast Augmentation is the most popular plastic surgery procedure performed in the United States. South Charlotte Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery joined Charlotte Today to explain breast augmentation. You can choose from Silicone implants, Saline implants, or even your own tissue (fat grafting) to increase fullness and cup size of the breast. Choosing an implant size depends on starting breast size, shape, and volume; it will also depend on if you want a subtle enhancement or something more noticeable. Downtime can vary from 7-10 days, and you can usually return to light work within a few days. Full activities around 1 month.