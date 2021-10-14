Breast cancer awareness and screening

Chances are, you or someone you know, has been affected by breast cancer. It is so important that the earliest you can detect the disease the higher probability of saving a life. Linda and Jeff Viner with Gastonia Nissan are here to tell us about an important event coming up to raise awareness of the disease. This is the seventh event where the Gastonia Nissan has partnered with Caromont Health to host this special event. Gastonia Nissan will be providing mobile screening service on site to provide free mammograms.

It is so important to Gastonia Nissan that they try to prevent and mitigate the toll this disease has taken on many in the community. They have a passion for wellness and breast cancer screening and awareness fits perfectly with their passion. By providing the free mammograms it helps to get a leg up and a head start on those who may fall victim to breast cancer. This is about Saving Lives! Early detection is key, however spaces are limited so make sure you register early for free mammograms. As an added bonus Gastonia Nissan is covering the cost for all non-insured women. The event is Saturday October 23rd from 9am to 3pm. The Caromont Health mobile unit will be at 2275 East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. To reserve your spot call 704-671-5300.