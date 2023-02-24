Spruce up your home without breaking the bank

HGTV host and interior designer Breegan Jane shares her tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here are a few tips from Breegan Jane about what we can do to spruce up our homes without breaking the bank!

Fresh flowers

Never underestimate the power of nature! The American Psychological Association says that exposure to nature can have both physical and psychological benefits. Just being exposed to beautiful greenery can lift your mood, so imagine what adding it to your space can do!

There’s a serenity in nature that we all crave, and fresh flowers in your home are a great way to bring the inside in and add a pop of color in an organic way.

Update your throw pillows

When was the last time you purchased new throw pillows? We tend to keep these items well beyond their expiration date. They soon become misshapen, dull and lifeless. Toss your old pillows and select new ones in vibrant hues or patterns. These against a more neutral backdrop can instantly liven up the room and draw the eye. If you’re in need of an easy refresh, don’t buy an expensive new couch, simply adorn the one you have with vividly colored pillows in crisp shapes.

Update shower curtain

You use your bathroom everyday. Why shouldn’t it be well-designed? No need to redo your counters to make an impact. Instead, think about the items that accompany large surface area in the space. It’s pretty hard to miss a shower curtain, so start there! Swap out your current curtain for one that incorporates the colors in the space in striking ways. Bathrooms are great places to have fun with prints and patterns. Opt for bold florals or fun geometric prints. Use your shower curtain as art and make an eye-catching statement!

Update Bedding

Bedrooms are our places of solace. Considering we spend a sizeable chunk of our time in these rooms, updating them makes perfect sense. People often don’t realize how much of a difference their bedding makes in the look of the room. Invest in lush comforters, duvets and sheets. Not only will they elevate your relaxation, they make the entire space look polished. For an added layer of sophistication, opt for crisp white linens that are sure to bring spa vibes to your bedroom.

5. Paint accent wall

If you’re seeking a total transformation without a hefty price tag, an accent wall is one of the easiest ways to do it! Decide on how you want the room to feel. Do you want it feel energized? Calming? Elegant? Select the color that will best achieve that and go for it! I especially love the idea of a subtle ombre to amp up the design!

