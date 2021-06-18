Bring the outdoors inside

Wholesome Home Living features natural home decor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a more natural, outdoor look inside your home, Wholesome Home Living has what you need. It is home décor that is inspired by nature, designed with intention and selected for beauty.

Wholesome Home Living is women-led small business that sells pressed botanicals and nature inspired décor.

Owner Rebecca Gray joined Charlotte Today with some great items for your home. Whether you’d like her pressed florals, natural wood bowls and furniture, or vases, she has it all.