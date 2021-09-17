Broadway is back at Blumenthal Performing Arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Broadway is back here in Charlotte at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center!! The lights have been off for over a year and now Wicked is taking the stage for the big return. Wicked is the untold true story of the witches of Oz. The story takes place before Dorothy dropped in and looks at what happened leading up to the Wizard of Oz.
Wicked will be here in Charlotte until October third at the Ovens Auditorium at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Guests will always be required to wear masks indoors except when consuming food or beverage in designated areas.
For tickets and more information, go online to blumenthalarts.com.