Brothers Air, Heating and Plumbing awards a new HVAC system to a military veteran

Brothers Air, Heating and Plumbing has awarded a brand new HVAC system to military veteran Dustin Dillis. Brothers made the donation as part of the ARS Cares program, which helps deserving people in the community.

Dillis is a military veteran having served 12 years in the Army Special Forces. He served in Afghanistan and Iraq, including 4 tours of combat. Dillis is the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts. Dillis says when he found out he was the winner of the HVAC system, he was in utter shock. Dillis says he and his wife were jumping for joy. They did not have heat on their downstairs floor.