Browns vs Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Browns travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers this weekend. Here with more is ex nfl Carolina panther Leonard Wheeler. There is so much surrounding this game starting with the QB Baker Mayfield. Baker is an accomplished player who looking to win against his former team the Browns. Both defenses are very good but it will come down to what team is efficient and makes less mistake. Wheeler says "the Panthers will prevail 23 to 17 over the Browns." The action takes place in the carolinas at Bank of America Stadium sunday at 1pm, september 11th.