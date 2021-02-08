A delicious summer meal featuring mozzarella, bread, tomatoes and chicken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bruschetta made on the grill.

1-1/4 lbs (8 thin) sliced chicken cutlets, 1/4 cup good quality prepared pesto, kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste, 1/2 pound grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in 1/2, 2 small cloves garlic, minced, 1 peeled garlic clove (to spread on bread), 1/4 cup chopped red onion (optional), 2 tbsp fresh basil leaves, chopped ,1 tbsp extra virgin oil, 1 tbsp balsamic glaze, 3 oz mini mozzarella balls and your favorite bread for grilling.

Combine onion, olive oil, balsamic, 1/4 tsp kosher salt and pepper. Set aside a few minutes. Chop tomatoes and place in a large bowl. Combine with garlic, basil, onion-balsamic combo and additional 1/8 tsp salt and pepper to taste. Set aside and let it sit at least 10 minutes or as long as overnight.

Toss in the cheese when ready to serve. Season chicken with salt and fresh pepper. Toss with pesto and set aside to marinate while preparing grill. Preheat the grill to medium-high, clean and oil the grates to prevent sticking. Rub bread with garlic clove and toss on grill after turning chicken, grill bread for about 2 minutes, just to char and toast it a bit.