Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app

The orchards on Brushy Mountain are known for apples, but they also grow peaches

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. With this week’s Mia’s Big Adventures and thanks to the Visit NC Farms app Mia found out about a festival they started to let people in on this sweet little secret.

A long family history is true for most orchardists in Brushy Mountain including the Tevopauh orchard. So the local community decided to hold a festival. The Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival has grown tremendously. They started out with about thirty vendors and this year they had seventy vendors.

If you want to check out the Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival it is always on the last Saturday in July from 9am to 5pm in Wilkesboro.

The peach festival along with the some of the orchards and shops associated with the festival can be found on Visit NC Farms app.

you can download the app from the app store and search for places or events by name or by pulling up a map and see what’s around you or the area you are headed to visit.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.