An easy weeknight meal

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to eat! Chef Andria Gaskins from queen city kitchen joins us now with a delicious recipe! Andria Gaskins is a prize-winning home cook and baker. She is the author of the novel A Second Helping and owner of Queen City Kitchen. “This is one of my favorite recipes because it is a hearty weeknight dish that will satisfy your family” says Gaskins. It’s a classic recipe and an irresistible pasta dish with a unique taste, packed with flavor.

Here's my recipe for the show:

Bucatini with Vodka Cream Sauce

Makes 4 servings

1 (16-ounce) package bucatini pasta

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ medium onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup vodka

1 (28-ounces) can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon torn fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup freshly grated pecorino romano, plus more for garnish

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and return the pasta to the pot.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onion and cook over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for one additional minute. Add the vodka and cook until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, butter, basil, salt, sugar, oregano, pepper, and red pepper flakes, stirring until combined. Partially cover, and simmer on medium-low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the cream and cheese. Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss to coat. Transfer the pasta to a large serving bowl and garnish with basil and romano cheese.