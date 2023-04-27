x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Bucatini with Vodka Cream Sauce

An easy weeknight meal

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to eat!  Chef Andria Gaskins from queen city kitchen joins us now with a delicious recipe! Andria Gaskins is a prize-winning home cook and baker. She is the author of the novel A Second Helping and owner of Queen City Kitchen.  “This is one of my favorite recipes because it is a hearty weeknight dish that will satisfy your family” says Gaskins. It’s a classic recipe and an irresistible pasta dish with a unique taste, packed with flavor.

Here's my recipe for the show:

Bucatini with Vodka Cream Sauce

Makes 4 servings

1 (16-ounce) package bucatini pasta

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ medium onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup vodka

1 (28-ounces) can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon torn fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup freshly grated pecorino romano, plus more for garnish

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and return the pasta to the pot.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onion and cook over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for one additional minute. Add the vodka and cook until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, butter, basil, salt, sugar, oregano, pepper, and red pepper flakes, stirring until combined. Partially cover, and simmer on medium-low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the cream and cheese. Pour the sauce over the pasta and toss to coat. Transfer the pasta to a large serving bowl and garnish with basil and romano cheese.

Visit her at queencitykitchen.com Send her an email at andriagaskins@queencitykitchen.com to be placed on her mailing list for the latest menu and upcoming events.  Follow her on Instagram and Facebook at Queen City Kitchen.

Before You Leave, Check This Out