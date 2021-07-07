Bugs, bugs and more bugs

Charlotte's arborist identifies the bugs that are eating our trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The charlotte canopy is lush and beautiful but also food for a number of invasive bugs.

These bugs have a voracious appetite and will and can destroy trees and plants in no time.

What can we do to combat the insect problem? City Arborist, Laurie Reid says there are three bugs that we need to be on the lookout for; the first is the Emerald Ash Borer. The emerald ash borer eats the barks of ash trees.

Reid says, “The larvae eats the soft areas of the bark and scores into them.” Putting insecticide on the base of the tree or in the soil can help rid this pest as it attacks the insides of the trees.

The Asian long beetle is not here in the Carolinas yet, be wary of this carnivorous bug. They will eat into tree bark and leave lots of damage. Reid says there is very little defense against this insect.

Finally, the dreaded Japanese beetle will eat over 300 types of plants and trees. Reid says ,“Don’t spray the tree with insecticide because you will kill other friendly insects that you want in your yards. It is better to peel off the Japanese beetle into a bucket of soapy water to stop the spread of them.” If they have eaten a healthy tree, the good news is that your tree will bounce back.