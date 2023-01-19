Build your own espresso martini at the Salted Melon

They have a variety of options you can choose from

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the biggest trends these days when it comes to craft cocktails is the espresso martini. While the classic espresso martini is always delicious, The Salted Melon takes it a step further! They offer a build your own espresso martini option where you can customize your drink. The have options like salted caramel, biscotti, orange, and so many more! They also have various toppings that you can have on the drink, or you can have the classic espresso beans.

They also have a great menu of food that you can order once you have your martini! Then head over to their market where you can find freshly made-to-order goods, gourmet groceries, fresh produce and more!

Salted Melon is located at 100 W. Worthington Avenue. You can find more information on their website at SaltedMelon.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.