BUPE.ONLINE is a Virtual Medical Platform specializing in Opioid Crisis and Suboxone Treatment

The last time ICGH Treatment Centers visited the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for persons struggling from addiction especially from powerful pain pills. So the question is if treatment works – then why are people still struggling?

Dr. Corey Richardson says often it is due to barriers to care like the high of cost of treatment or not having time to go to the doctor’s. ICGH treatment centers offers a low barrier program called BUPE.ONLINE in Charlotte and across NC to treat opioid addiction. It’s completely virtual – doctor visits, instant oral drug testing, support groups, counseling, and even medications, like Suboxone, at a very low cost for those who are uninsured, and they even accept insurance. They use telemedicine video calls for the doctor visits and group sessions, and instant oral testing at home during the doctor visits.

Patients can receive treatment for as little $120 a month. This includes the intake, instant oral drug testing, treatment , and counseling services.

Suboxone is a medication that binds to the opioid receptor site – but does not effect the Mu receptor so there is no feeling of getting “high.” It takes care of opioid cravings and also withdrawal symptoms – and if you use, you won’t feel it because it acts as a blocker.

