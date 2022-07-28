x
Charlotte Today

Burgers are a staple during the summer

Chef Valencia makes a delicious ranch burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a good burger especially during the days of summer.
We welcome to Charlotte Today, Chef Valencia Garmon of Charlotte. She is
currently at Community Culinary School of Charlotte.  Summer is a great time to enjoy the savory taste of a good burger. In fact burgers are a staple at every cookout or barbeque during the summer.  Here is Chef Valencia Garmon take on a good burger you will want to incorporate in your diet.

Ranch Burger 

1ib Ground beef

4 Brioche buns

1 Head of Lettuce

2 Hot house Tomatoes 

1 Onion

1 Ranch rub

Mayo

Ketchup

Butter

Salt + pepper

1tbsp Garlic powder

1 tbsp Onion powder

2 tsp Mustard

Sweet potato fries 

4 Whole yams (sweet potato)

2 oz Olive oil

1 tsp Granulated sugar

Salt + pepper

1 tsp Paprika

Honey

2 oz Hot sauce

Side salad 

1 tub Mixed greens

1 Red onion

2 Carrots

1 Cucumbers

1 Ranch dressing

1 oz Olive oil

1 oz Red wine vinegar

Salt + pepper

For more great recipe follow Chef Valencia on Instagram @Chefvalencia_garmon

