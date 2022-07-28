Burgers are a staple during the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a good burger especially during the days of summer.
We welcome to Charlotte Today, Chef Valencia Garmon of Charlotte. She is
currently at Community Culinary School of Charlotte. Summer is a great time to enjoy the savory taste of a good burger. In fact burgers are a staple at every cookout or barbeque during the summer. Here is Chef Valencia Garmon take on a good burger you will want to incorporate in your diet.
Ranch Burger
1ib Ground beef
4 Brioche buns
1 Head of Lettuce
2 Hot house Tomatoes
1 Onion
1 Ranch rub
Mayo
Ketchup
Butter
Salt + pepper
1tbsp Garlic powder
1 tbsp Onion powder
2 tsp Mustard
Sweet potato fries
4 Whole yams (sweet potato)
2 oz Olive oil
1 tsp Granulated sugar
Salt + pepper
1 tsp Paprika
Honey
2 oz Hot sauce
Side salad
1 tub Mixed greens
1 Red onion
2 Carrots
1 Cucumbers
1 Ranch dressing
1 oz Olive oil
1 oz Red wine vinegar
Salt + pepper
For more great recipe follow Chef Valencia on Instagram @Chefvalencia_garmon